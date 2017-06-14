Upcoming Sony G83XX Flagship Phone Pops Up In UAProf

Sony Mobile is apparently working on a new flagship phone recently uncovered in UAProf (user-agent profile). The device is identified by the model number “G83XX” and will apparently be launched in single-SIM and dual-SIM variants, carrying model numbers “G8341” and “G8342,” respectively. Although no official word on the Sony G83XX emerged thus far, it’s likely that Sony is preparing this unannounced flagship phone for an official unveiling later this year, possibly at IFA Berlin 2017 in early September.

Aside from the SIM configuration and model numbers, the UAProf further reveals that the Sony G8341 and G8342 will be equipped with a Full HD display featuring a resolution of 1920 x 1080. No other details have been uncovered, however judging by the model number alone it’s likely that the Sony G83XX will fit in the high-end market segment, considering the fact that the company’s two latest flagship phones – the Sony Xperia XZ Premium and Sony Xperia XZs – carry model numbers G81XX and G81XX, respectively. As the Sony Xperia XZ Premium carries a display with a pixel count of 3480 x 2160, so at least in regard to screen resolution, the current flagship will be better-equipped compared to the upcoming model. In contrast, the Sony Xperia XZs features a Full HD (1920 x 1080) display, just like the Sony G83XX. Having said that, it remains to be seen how many similarities will be shared between the Sony G83XX and the company’s current flagship phones.

As a point of reference, the Xperia XZ Premium is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 system-on-chip (SoC) housing eight Kryo cores and the Adreno 540 graphics chip, whereas the Sony Xperia XZs makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset featuring four Kryo cores and the Adreno 530 GPU. Additionally, while the Xperia XZ Premium is available with 64GB of storage and 4GB of RAM, the Sony Xperia XZs is offered with 32GB of onboard memory in a single-SIM variant, and 64GB of storage space in a dual-SIM variant. As previously mentioned, the upcoming Sony G83XX will be available in single and dual-SIM configurations, as well, meaning that its storage and RAM specifications could also differ between the models.

UPDATE: In addition to the Sony G83XX, a different, mid-range Sony smartphone identified as the “G34XX” was also discovered in UAProf earlier today. The handset carries a Full HD display and also exists in multiple variants, including single-SIM models (G3412, G3416, and G3426) and a dual-SIM one identified as the “G3423”.