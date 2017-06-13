Upcoming Galaxy S8 Active Appears On Geekbench

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S8 Active made a visit to Geekbench, with its latest listing seemingly confirming a number of details about the device. It’s been rumored for some time now that Samsung has been preparing a Galaxy S8 Active for an exclusive release on AT&T. The South Korean’s Active line goes all the way back to 2013 with the Galaxy S4 Active and, since then, an annual model to match its flagship device has been announced as an exclusive on AT&T and this year appears to be no difference.

Looking at today’s Geekbench numbers, it appears that the Galaxy S8 Active will be no different to the regular Galaxy S8 as it will sport the Snapdragon 835 and 4GB of RAM, in addition to running Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. Regarding the rest of the specs, the majority are expected to remain largely the same, meaning 64GB of internal storage, a rear 12-megapixel camera along and an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. The model will also feature large 5.8-inch Infinity Display with a 1440 x 2960 resolution, just like the regular Galaxy S8, though it’s not identical. Due to the model being a more rugged device overall, Samsung has opted to remove the curved edges in favor of a completely flat screen, which should improve the smartphone’s resistance to mechanical damage. As is usual with Samsung’s Galaxy Active models, the device will feature water and dust resistance, just like the original model. Finally, the battery present inside the device has been increased to 4,000mAh and is significantly bigger than the 3,000mAh one powering the regular Galaxy S8.

It’s currently unknown when exactly the Galaxy S8 Active will be announced, though AT&T is expected to unveil it later this month, with the device expected to go on sale in July. Last year’s Galaxy S7 Active and 2015’s Galaxy S6 Active saw their announcements take place in June, so it’s likely Samsung and AT&T will stick with this release schedule. While the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) never talked about specific sales of the Galaxy Active lineup, these models are likely relatively popular given how a new model is introduced on a yearly basis.