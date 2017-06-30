Unannounced HTC G011A Receives Wi-Fi Certification

An unannounced HTC phone with the model number G011A has received Wi-Fi certification recently which suggests that HTC may have a new smartphone in the works that is either nearing completion or could be close an unveiling from the company. It’s also possible that this particular device could go through other certifications in the near future, as it doesn’t seem to have received Bluetooth certification or shown up at the FCC, both of which would be needed before HTC could launch the phone on the market, though it’s also possible that it could announce the phone before these certifications were granted, but not necessarily likely.

The Wi-Fi certification does have a small bit of information associated with it but nothing that will give away any useful details such as hardware or specifications, so for the moment there is not much known about this particular phone in regards to what it will offer to consumers, or what region HTC is planning to launch it in. The date of the certification was received on June 29th so the certification is new, and it does list that the phone will be able to switch between both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi networks which means the phone supports both, so that’s good news for those who have dual-band and tri-band routers which support those Wi-Fi network frequencies.

While there’s not a whole lot of information on this particular phone from HTC right now, that’s likely by design as HTC recently launched the U11 which is the company’s current flagship, so HTC will no doubt want all of the focus to be on its most recently launched smartphone as well as other devices it launched earlier this year. The HTC U11 is available globally now from a number of retailers and in the U.S. you can pick it up unlocked from HTC’s website, though Sprint is also officially carrying the smartphone in its stores. HTC’s U11 also comes in four different colors, including the latest color, Solar Red, as well as Sapphire Blue, Amazing Silver, and Brilliant Black, all of which can also be picked up on Amazon.