Ulefone T1, A ‘Global Connected’ Phone With 6GB RAM, Helio P25

The Ulefone Gemini Pro is one of the absolute latest smartphones from Ulefone, as it only became available to pre-order as recently as May 31, 2017. However, in spite of the Gemini Pro being as new as it is, it already seems as though the company has a new smartphone in the works. This is the Ulefone T1. Typically speaking, Ulefone smartphones usually come with a clear selling point. For instance, with the Ulefone Gemini Pro it was the cameras, and in particular the inclusion of a dual rear camera setup. With the new Ulefone T1, the focus and selling point seems to be on the band connectivity. As Ulefone is marketing this smartphone as a ‘globally connected’ smartphone.

According to the information coming through, the Ulefone T1 is designed to work with 25 frequency bands in total, covering the majority of carriers in America, Asia, and Europe. So wherever a buyer is, there is a good chance that the Ulefone T1 will work with a carrier in their area, if not all the carriers who operate in that area. When it comes to 4G LTE specifically, Ulefone notes that the Ulefone T1 is compatible with eleven FDD-LTE bands (B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B17/B19/B20), as well as four TDD-LTE bands (B38/B39/B40/B41). In addition, the Ulefone T1 comes with LTE CAT6 support, meaning that the Ulefone T1 should be more than capable of maintain a good call quality, as well as consistent and reliable internet speeds, and in various locations.

Global band support aside, the Ulefone T1 is said to come loaded with up to 6GB RAM, and powered by a MediaTek Helio P25 SoC (clocked at 2.6 GHz). The assumption being that as well as being a highly band-compatible smartphone, it will also be one which is fairly adept in general performance. At the moment this is largely the extent to the information that is known about the Ulefone T1, although Ulefone is expected to make more information available in due course, and via its social media channels. So those interested in staying informed on the Ulefone T1 might want to stay tuned to the likes of the official Ulefone Twitter account.