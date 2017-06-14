Ulefone Gemini Pro Put Through 4-Hour Battery Test

The Ulefone Gemini Pro is a smartphone that places a great deal of its focus on its camera abilities. This is best summed up by the Ulefone Gemini Pro coming loaded with a dual rear camera setup consisting of two Sony IMX258 13-megapixel cameras. While images taken from the front come courtesy of an included 8-megapixel camera, interpolated to 13-megapixels. In addition, all three cameras also come with a number of software tweaks and improvements, designed to offer a heightened camera experience. However, the cameras are only one of the selling points on offer and Ulefone has now released a new video which looks to showcase the benefits of the Ulefone Gemini Pro’s included 3,670 mAh capacity battery, by putting the battery through a demanding test.

In total, the test comprises of five smaller tests that are performed over the course of four hours. The first is a one hour video playback test, which is then followed by a one hour music streaming test. After which, the Ulefone Gemini Pro is put through a 30-minute Wechat video call and this is then followed by 30 minutes of FHD video recording. The test then concludes with a one hour gaming test. At the end of the test, and in spite of the various battery-demanding tasks performed, the battery was still showing 34-percent available. Suggesting that the smartphone will indeed last throughout an average day, and even when the device undergoes as much as four hours of continuously demanding tasks.

In terms of the rest of the specs, the Ulefone Gemini Pro is equipped with a 5.5-inch display, along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Ulefone Gemini Pro comes packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek Helio X27 deca-core SoC (clocking at 2.6 GHz). As well as a fingerprint sensor, and Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) pre-installed. As for the price, right now the Ulefone Gemini Pro is available to buy through GearBest for only $248.99, which is the lowest this smartphone has been since its release. It is worth noting that the price also includes $40 worth of free accessories. More details through the links below, as well as the recently released battery test video in full.