Ulefone Gemini Pro Priced At Only $239.99 With $40 Free Gifts

Pre-orders for the Ulefone Gemini Pro opened on May 31 and since then it seems to be selling well. Which is not that surprising seeing this is a smartphone that is available to buy from various outlets priced at only $248.99. However, it seems the best place to pick up the Ulefone Gemini Pro is Aliexpress, as the device is currently seeing a drop through the online retailer, and can now be picked up for only $239.99. A price which also includes $40 worth of accessories, including a metal phone stand, a tempered glass screen protector, and a leather case.

The Ulefone Gemini Pro comes with a number of selling points, although the metal unibody build quality and the inclusion of a deca-core SoC, are two of those worth noting. Again, especially as this price-point. In terms of the rest of the specs and features, the Ulefone Gemini Pro comes loaded with a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the Ulefone Gemini Pro comes packed with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and the deca-core processor in question is the Mediatek Helio X27 (clocked at 2.6 GHz). For those who are more interested in the camera capabilities of a smartphone, the Ulefone Gemini Pro does offer an improved camera experience. This is largely due to the inclusion of a dual rear camera setup, which is spearheaded by two 13-megapixel cameras. The front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel camera, although it is interpolated up to 13-megapixels. Additional features include a fingerprint sensor, the option to expand the storage via microSD (up to 256GB), a 3,680 mAh battery, USB Type-C connectivity, and Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) as the pre-installed operating system version.

As mentioned, the Ulefone Gemini Pro is currently available to buy via Aliexpress for only $239.99 which does seem to be the lowest price this smartphone has been since launch. According to Ulefone, the launch period has gone smoothly so far, and there are no major issues with stock or fulfilling orders. As for the price drop, it is expected to remain in place until next Tuesday (June 27). More details through the link below, as well as the original launch video, also below.