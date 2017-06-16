Ulefone Discounting Multiple Smartphones In New Promotion

Ulefone currently has a number of smartphone available to buy, and generally speaking they are all priced affordably. However, it looks like a number of them are about to become even more affordable. This is because Ulefone has now announced that it will be hosting a mid-year promotion which sees the prices of a number of its most popular smartphones being discounted. The promotion will take place exclusively via Aliexpress and is due to begin on June 18. Ulefone has yet to confirm when the sale period will end, although this is likely to be a limited stock and limited time affair.

As for the smartphones – the Ulefone Power 2 is included in this sale and this is a smartphone that places much of its focus on battery life, as it does come powered by a 6,050 mAh capacity, along with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. As for the price, the Ulefone Power 2 will be on sale for only $159.99. It is worth keeping in mind that this price will also include $40 worth of free gifts – such as a metal phone stand, a leather case, and a tempered glass screen protector. Joining the Ulefone Power 2 is the original Ulefone Power. Like the second-generation model, the original version also comes equipped with a larger than usual battery, for those who need longer a duration of usage away from a charger. As this is a first-generation model you can expect the price to be even lower and it is. The original Ulefone Power will be available to buy for only $131.99, as part of the sale. Alternatively, another device that is included in this sale is the Ulefone Gemini. This smartphone places its focus on camera abilities, as it does come equipped with a dual rear camera setup. Although the build quality is another selling point here as this one comes loaded with a metal body. In terms of the price, the Ulefone Gemini will be available to buy for only $116.99 and once again, will include a number of free gifts.

To help promote the sale, Ulefone has also announced that it will be running a synchronized social media campaign along with the promotion. During this campaign, a number of professional model will be brought in. These models will not only be on-hand to help promote the sale, but will also be offering real-time reviews on a number of Ulefone smartphones, including the Ulefone Gemini Pro, the Ulefone Power 2, and the Ulefone Armor.