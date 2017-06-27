UK Google Home Owners Get Support For Multi-User Accounts

UK Google Home owners finally get support for multi-user accounts allowing them to attach more than the default Google account to the smart speaker. This will enable Google Home users in the UK to interact with the speaker and have any of those interactions related to the correct Google account instead of all that data being tied to the main user account. This is a big benefit to users in the UK who have multiple people in the household wanting to use the Google Home smart speaker, especially when it comes to a data privacy standpoint as none of the queries or requests initiated by one user will show up in the account details of another user, so long as the multi-user account configurations are set up.

That said, things won’t work immediately as there is at least one step that needs to be completed before Google Home will start to process data for each individual user. The good news is that it’s a pretty simple step and shouldn’t take you more than a minute to get things going. If you’re the main account user, just open up the Google Home app, find the multi-user is available option, tap it, and that’s pretty much it as from there Google Home will start processing voices from each user so that it can recognize when each user is speaking.

Multi-user support just started rolling out today to users in the UK, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that the feature will be live for everyone today, so users in the region will want to keep an eye on the Google Home app to see when the option to enable multiple user accounts goes live. Multi-user account support is not available everywhere Google Home is available. It initially launched for US users back on April 20th, though it has not gone live for users in Canada where Google just launched Google Home as of yesterday. If you have been holding off grabbing Google Home because it didn’t support multiple user accounts in the UK yet, the wait is officially over, though it will still take some time to roll out to other regions where you can buy the device.