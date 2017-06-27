Uber Now Lets You Send Rides To Pickup Others

Uber now lets you send rides to pick up others as part of a new feature being added into the application with the latest update. Following the update of the Uber app on your device, Uber will automatically ask you who the ride is for if you set the pickup location as away from your current location on the map. Uber states that it’s rolling out the feature today in over 30 different countries, albeit without mentioning which countries those are, and when it will be rolling out to the ones that aren’t included, or how long it will take to fully roll out to the ones that are included.

All that said, the feature does seem to be rolling out to users in batches as it was not immediately available upon checking the app, but if this is a feature you plan on using then simply periodically check to see when it might pop up. Whenever you send a ride to pick up a friend or family member Uber will require you to set the destination for the rider, and then the driver will make their way to pick up the person you’ve selected from your contacts list.

This feature is intended to help those who might not be Uber users themselves or simply don’t have a smartphone to make use of the app, and for those who don’t have the app or a smartphone at all, Uber has designed the new feature so that once the driver is on their way a text message is sent out to the cellphone of the rider with all of the needed details about the trip, including the driver’s phone number so the rider can contact them by voice if need be, as well as the driver’s name, what the location of the destination is, and a link to track the driver. The driver will also receive the contact details of the rider so they can call them too, this way if anything happens both will be able to communicate with one another. Uber says that more locations are getting this feature soon, so if you have the most recent version of the Uber app installed and still don’t see it, simply keep an eye out for it to arrive.