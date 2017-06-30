Uber Completes 5 Billion Trips Amidst Internal Crisis

Uber completed five billion trips worldwide, the ride-hailing company said on Thursday, adding that the latest milestone was passed on Saturday, May 20. Five weeks ago, 156 trips started in 24 countries on six continents simultaneously, pushing the firm’s service over five billion trips. All 156 drivers that technically drove Uber’s five billionth trip will be awarded $500 each, the San Francisco, California-based tech giant said, in addition to stating how its number of rides should double in the near future.

Uber’s service recorded its billionth trip in late 2015, more than half a decade after Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp founded the company. The ride-sharing platform managed to double its number of trips only six months later and added three more billion sessions to its record in less than a year following that achievement. Despite being valued at close to $70 billion, Uber still operates as a startup, putting growth above everything else, and this approach led the firm to become the highest-valued company of its kind on the entire planet. Its aggressive expansion strategy is also what seemingly resulted in numerous issues that are plaguing it these days, including legal battles with Alphabet’s Waymo over supposed trade secret theft pertaining to self-driving technology and allegations of a predatory, toxic company culture. Uber has recently been making numerous negative headlines due to those problems, with Kalanick ultimately resigning his role of the company’s Chief Executive Officer amidst pressure from some major investors earlier this month. The firm is now on a quest to reinvent itself and is looking for a new CEO, though it’s currently unclear whether the latest turn of events halted its pursuit of a Chief Operating Officer that it was seeking for several months to assist Kalanick before its now-former top executive resigned.

Uber is also currently awaiting a ruling from the European Court of Justice (ECJ) that’s currently considering whether to force the company to define itself as a taxi service and obtain associated licenses through a ruling that could deliver a massive hit to its operations on the Old Continent. While it remains to be seen whether the ride-hailing giant manages to bounce back from its recent issues, an update on its efforts to do so should follow shortly.