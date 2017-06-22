TWRP Now Supports 17 New, Mostly Samsung’s Android Devices

The Official TWRP App boasts support for 17 new Android devices as of earlier this month, with developers and contributors to the popular custom recovery tool being primarily focused on making the solution compatible with contemporary Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets. The service now supports two variants of the Galaxy Tab E, four models of the Galaxy J5, and five versions of the Galaxy Grand Prime, as well as the Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 LTE (2016) and the Exynos iteration of the Galaxy S5 Mini. Non-Samsung devices that recently became compatible with TWRP include the LeEco Le Pro 3, Razer Forge TV, and the Xiaomi Mi 6.

As always, none of the newly supported products have to be rooted if all you’re interested in is performing version checking with the Official TWRP app but additional features like flashing images are only available on rooted handsets, tablets, and set-top boxes. The popular tool has yet to expand support for more image sources and can still only flash those stored in the internal flash memory of the device. Following the Google Play Store link beneath this writing will lead you to the listing of the Official TWRP App and the simplest way to keep the recovery tool up to date.

TWRP’s latest expansion comes shortly after the tool started supporting all variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus powered by the Exynos 8895 system-on-chip (SoC), with the service now being available for the vast majority of Android devices that the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) released this year. Galaxy S8 models powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 are yet to be made compatible with TWRP and it’s dubious whether that will ever happen, and a similar scenario is expected later this year after Samsung releases the Galaxy Note 8 as the U.S. variant of the upcoming phablet likely won’t be compatible with the service. TWRP’s list of supported devices has been expanding in a rather rapid manner in recent months and will likely continue doing so in the future, especially as the project is open to contributors, i.e. device manufacturers that can port their products themselves without too much hassle.