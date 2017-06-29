Two New ZTE Smartphones Certified By WFA As Z852 & N9137

Two new smartphones made by ZTE have recently been certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA). As per the usual case, the regulatory agency doesn’t reveal much about these smartphones’ hardware specifications, but nevertheless, the WFA confirms that the duo is running Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. The two devices are identified by the model numbers Z852 and N9137, respectively, and this is where the story gets more interesting.

To begin with, at the moment there’s no telling what monikers these two devices will carry at the time of their release, however, the model numbers alone might hold a few secrets. Firstly, it’s worth reminding that earlier in May, the Wi-Fi Alliance had certified a ZTE smartphone identified by the model number Z851. Whether or not the Z851 and the new Z852 are two variants of the same device is unknown, but the model numbers alone strongly hint at this possibility. As for the second model number certified by the WFA earlier this week, this appears to be the first time for the ZTE N9137 to reach the eyes of the public and thus the smartphone’s characteristics are shrouded in mystery. However, it’s interesting to note that ZTE had already launched a smartphone bearing the model number N9137, namely the ZTE Speed which was announced and released in December 2014. At the time, the ZTE Speed was equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 system-on-chip (SoC), 1GB of RAM and the Adreno 306 graphics chip, and carried a 4.5-inch TFT display with a resolution of 854 x 480.

With all that being said, it would appear that the Chinese tech company might be working on a successor to the ZTE Speed, however considering the inconsistencies sometimes found in ZTE’s way of numbering its smartphones, the N9137 could very well be unrelated to the old ZTE Speed model. What’s certain is that ZTE is evidently working on at least a couple of new smartphone and is in the process of approving them for a market release. With the WFA certificate out of the way, the ZTE Z852 and N9137 are likely to reemerge in the following days or weeks.