Two Models Of The Huawei Y3 2017 Pass Through FCC

Two models of the Huawei Y3 2017, with model numbers CRO-L02 and CRO-L22, has made it through the FCC certification process. This means that in the near future, we should expect that the Huawei Y3 2017 will be available for purchase in the United States. The main difference between the two models tested is the number of SIM cards that the device can support. The CRO-L02 has one SIM card slot while the CRO-L22 has dual SIM-card slots. Aside from this major difference, most of the connectivity features between the two smartphones are the same. Both devices can connect to LTE networks but are limited to those running on the bands 5 and 7. In addition, the smartphone can also connect to 2G GSM and 3G WCDMA networks. Both devices have support for Bluetooth and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. For the consumer’s navigation needs, both models of the Huawei Y3 2017 also has GPS navigation support.

Based on the external images submitted by Huawei, the Huawei Y3 2017 seems to target the lower-end of the consumer market due to its less premium construction. The front of the device contains the earpiece, sensors, and the front camera on top of the handset’s display. The lack of capacitive buttons below the display hints that the device uses on-screen navigation buttons. The back of the device contains the single rear camera, the flash, and the rear-facing loudspeaker. Users may remove the rear panel to access the device’s SIM card slots. The left side of the device houses the power button and the volume rocker. At the top of the device, owners will find the headphone jack while at the opposite side, the microUSB port and the microphone are located.

The Huawei Y3 2017 was unveiled last month, with the company detailing the device’s specifications. The device is powered by either one of the two chipsets from MediaTek, the MT6737M, and the MT6580 SoC. It will ship with 8GB of internal flash storage and 1GB of RAM, which is not quite surprising given that the Huawei Y3 2017 is a low-end device. The handset is powered by a 2,200mAh nonremovable battery and is also equipped with an 8-megapixel rear shooter and a 2-megapixel front shooter. The device will ship with Android 6.0 Marshmallow installed with an EMUI skin on top of the OS.