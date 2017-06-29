Twitch’s New Android App Lets You Stream From Your Phone

Twitch’s mobile app is getting a massive redesign and a huge update. The popular live streaming video platform for gamers will soon add a bevy of new features, including the ability to live stream directly from a mobile device, meaning you won’t need to switch between other apps, as streaming live from your phone will be as easy as pressing a button with the mobile streaming feature, according to Twitch. That functionality was previously available exclusively on desktop computers but over the course of the next two weeks, the mobile streaming feature will be rolling out to Twitch’s mobile app as well. The addition of live mobile streaming to Twitch is part of the Amazon-owned company’s effort to go beyond just being a place for watching video games. More importantly, the new feature will allow Twitch to take on the likes of Periscope and Facebook Live in the mobile streaming race, meaning users will also be able to stream their interests outside of gaming.

On top of the mobile streaming feature, Twitch’s mobile app is also getting three new sections: Pulse, Live, and Browse. Twitch Pulse will provide a feed of updates that include text, multimedia, and links from other platforms such as YouTube and Vimeo, among others. Users will be able to receive live streams from people they follow in the Live section. Browse, meanwhile, will let you search for anything on Twitch. Users can also choose new videos, open playlists, and go back to previous streams using swipe gestures following the new update, the company said. Additionally, the Instant Playlists feature is coming to Twitch for mobile, designed to provide a selection of curated videos that users can quickly access with a single swipe.

Mobile notifications will also be available to Twitch Android users, providing the same functionality found on desktops. Like YouTube’s recently unveiled dark theme, a dark mode is also coming to Twitch for mobile. Finally, the revamped Twitch app is getting a makeover, with a cleaner design and streamlined navigation. More details on the popular streaming service and its upcoming features should be available shortly.