Tronsmart Releases USB-C PD & Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger

Tronsmart has just released a new wall charger, and the company is calling it the “world’s most powerful charger”. Now the reason that Tronsmart is calling it the most powerful charger in the world is because it sports both PD (power delivery) and Quick Charge 3.0, not to mention Tronsmart’s own VoltiQ technology is included here. Now PD isn’t a big deal on a wall charger since it doesn’t have a built in battery.

With USB-C PD included here, and a max output of 30W of power for the USB-C port, it can actually charge a MacBook (or MacBook Pro) at its full speed. This is something that most other chargers are unable to do. This also means it can charge other USB-C products like the Nintendo Switch at its full speed. Making this a pretty incredible wall charger, at its price point. While it doesn’t have Quick Charge 3.0, it does still charge fairly quickly, which is what counts.

Now the USB-A port is also Quick Charge 3.0, so devices like the LG G6, HTC U11, and many others, will be able to charge much faster. In fact, Quick Charge 3.0 can give smartphones an 80% charge in just 35 minutes. In addition to Quick Charge 3.0, it does also have VoltiQ, which is Tronsmart’s own proprietary technology for charging devices quickly. This does allow for “fast charging” but not Qualcomm’s certified Quick Charging. It can do a max of 2.4A in this outlet. Which is about on par with Quick Charge 2.0. With VoltiQ, you won’t need to worry about the device that’s plugged in, getting overcharged. As VoltiQ may deliver less speed, depending on the device that’s plugged in. It basically talks with the device to find out how much power it can handle, and it sends it that much. Now for those that might be worried about safety, it is approved by the appropriate regulators in the US. Additionally, Tronsmart offers up a 18-month warranty on this wall charger. And they will provide support long after that warranty is up. This wall charger from Tronsmart is available on Amazon for just $27.99, it does not come with any cables, you get just the wall charger. So you’ll need to provide your own cables.