Token Ring Authenticator Goes Up For Pre-Orders In The US

A company called Tokenize Inc. has launched its first product on pre-order terms in the United States, called the Token Ring. Unsurprisingly, the Token Ring is a smart ring equipped with a fingerprint recognition sensor, designed to give users the ability to lock, unlock, and authenticate a wide variety of items including the front door of their house. The product will ship in December and the company aims for a global release “soon.”

The Token Ring was designed as an all-in-one security solution allowing users to secure items, as well as perform mobile payments on the go. The device does not rely on Android Pay and instead provides its own mobile payment solution in partnership with Visa and Mastercard. Having said that, the Token Ring is accompanied by an application for Android and iOS which gives users the ability to add Mastercard and Visa cards as mobile payment solutions. Additionally, the company is working with Microsoft in order to allow Token Ring wearers to unlock their Windows 10 computers with ease, without needing to input a password. As to unlocking a home or a car, for these particular scenarios, the Token Ring needs to be accompanied by additional hardware accessories which are sold separately. In order to be used as a car lock, the Token Ring must be accompanied by a CarLock add-on which should be compatible with any vehicle equipped with a START/STOP button. Additionally, customers have to send their car key to Tokenize Inc. and in return, they will receive a Token CarLock compatible with OBD2 ports. The second accessory is called the Token DoorLock and replaces an existing deadbolt, giving users the option of locking and unlocking the front door either through the Token Ring or using a conventional key. The DoorLock can operate at temperatures between -35 to 66 degrees Celsius (-31 to 150.8 Fahrenheit) and is resistant to rain, rust, and corrosion.

Other characteristics of the Token Ring worth mentioning include an EAL5+ certified secure element for keeping user credentials safe and an optical sensor which locks sensitive data whenever the ring is taken off. The device is also decentralized, meaning that it doesn’t require an account and will never store user credentials on the company’s servers. The Token Ring offers up to two weeks of battery life, is waterproof, and can be acquired in one of seven sizes. Prospective buyers in the United States can now pre-order the device in one of three available finishes, including Brushed for $249, and Black Rhodium or 14k Rose Gold for an extra $50. On the other hand, the DoorLock and CarLock accessories cost an additional $100 each.