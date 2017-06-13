Three Photos Of Evutec-Made OnePlus 5 Case Leak Online

Three real-life images of a supposed Evutec-made protective case for the OnePlus 5 have surfaced online on Chinese social media platform Weibo earlier today, indicating that the U.S. phone accessory manufacturer is not only going to support the upcoming Android flagship but also that the thereof will sport a dual camera setup with two horizontally arranged sensors, which the Chinese company essentially confirmed by now. The protective case itself is of the black variety and is seemingly meant to snap onto the device, leaving an opening for its physical power button and volume keys, as well as the primary imaging setup. Other than the OnePlus branding on both sides of the accessory, the case also features that of Evutec on the inside.

The OnePlus 5 has been heavily rumored about in recent months, with the OPPO Electronics-owned company even adding to the speculation by purposefully releasing a variety of teasers for the handset in an effort to build more anticipation for it. The Shenzhen, Guangdong-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) previously confirmed that the OnePlus 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, a 64-bit piece of silicon with eight Kyro cores clocked at a maximum frequency of 2.45GHz and the Adreno 540 GPU. Shortly after that revelation, the company teased the matte black finish of the device, as well as a number of other color variants that are expected to be available. Industry watchers believe that the OnePlus 5 will launch in two version, with the more affordable model featuring 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage space while the other handset will sport 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal flash memory. Neither model is likely to feature a microSD card slot and both are believed to be somewhat more expensive than their predecessor that started for $439 in the United States and €439 in Europe.

OnePlus already asserted that the OnePlus 5 will be officially unveiled next week, with the company holding an online launch event on June 20. The firm’s next Android flagship should be available for purchase after a short pre-order period later this month and more details on the device will likely be available in the coming days.