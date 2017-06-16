Three Galaxy Note FE Models Appear On Samsung’s Support Page

The Samsung Galaxy Note FE has been all over the news for the last couple of weeks, and three different models of this phone have just popped up on Samsung’s website, which more or less confirms they’re coming soon. Now, according to the latest report, the Galaxy Note FE may not become available as soon as we thought, as yesterday’s report claims that the phone will land in July in Korea.

Having said that, the Samsung SM-N935S, SM-N935K and SM-935L popped up on Samsung’s support page, and these model numbers actually reveal quite a bit of info when it comes to carrier availability. The SM-N935S is a model for SK Telecom, the SM-N935K will be sold by KT, and the SM-N935L will be available from LG Uplus. All three of these companies are actually carriers in South Korea, so that’s not exactly surprising at all. It’s worth noting that the SM-N935F and the SM-N935FD surfaced in the past as well, those two models are actually meant to be sold outside of Korea, and they represent a single SIM and a dual SIM variants of the Galaxy Note FE, at least based on their model numbers. Now, for those of you who are not in tune with the latest news, the Galaxy Note FE actually stands for ‘Fandom Edition’, and this is the refurbished variant of the Galaxy Note 7. The Galaxy Note FE will actually be identical to the Galaxy Note 7 in every way except in the battery department, the Galaxy Note FE will, according to reports, ship with a 3,200mAh battery on the inside, while the Galaxy Note 7 came with a 3,500mAh unit. The Galaxy Note 7 was a huge mistake for Samsung due to its battery issues, but the company is trying to regain consumers’ trust before the Galaxy Note 8 lands it seems, which is it is planning to release the Galaxy Note FE, amongst other reasons.

The Galaxy Note FE will sport a 5.7-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) Super AMOLED display, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The device will be fueled by the Exynos 8890 64-bit octa-core processor, and it will sport a 12-megapixel OIS snapper on the back. This handset will be IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and its display will be curved. The company’s S Pen stylus will ship with the Galaxy Note FE, and it will be identical to the one that came with the Galaxy Note 7.