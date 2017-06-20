The OnePlus 5 Launch Video Has A Clear Focus On Photos

The OnePlus 5 launch video has a clear focus on photos, and that might not be such a surprise considering the phone features a dual rear-facing camera which is not only a first for the OnePlus family of products, but also not entirely mainstream for smartphones as a whole, though there have been other devices that have already hit the market with such a feature. Beyond emphasizing a new feature that not a lot of other smartphones offer their users, the dual camera on the OnePlus 5 is the latest attempt from the company to really deliver in the camera department.

All that said, the launch video isn’t just about the camera as it does highlight some of the other key aspects of the device as well. OnePlus notes that with the OnePlus 5 it focused on what matters, and this includes the camera experience, a fast and powerful processor, and an operating system that’s been refined and fine-tuned so that users have a smooth experience with the phone. According to OnePlus, every aspect of the device from the specs to the software have been optimized to provide more than just a well-rounded handset.

The launch video is not over-informative when it comes to specific device details but it does mention the use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the Dash Charge integration, and the dual rear camera which are essentially the main points. OnePlus has given the full spec sheet though so for those who happened to miss the launch live event, you can check out the full specs list to see what else the OnePlus 5 is offering. As a small recap, the OnePlus 5 is carrying a 5.5-inch Full HD display and is offered in two different models, a Slate Gray option that comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage for $479, and the Midnight Black option which comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $539. Both are due to go on sale globally on June 27th, though the phone will be available in limited quantities before then in select cities where OnePlus will have pop-up shops that consumers can physically go to, so they can experience the phone and buy it in person if they wish.