The 18K Gold AGM X1 Now On Sale, Buy From $248.99

The AGM X1 is a device that looks to cram in a number of specific selling points. For instance, this is a smartphone that comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup. In addition, this is also a smartphone that is designed to be durable, as it comes with a rugged design and build quality. Speaking of the design, this is also a smartphone that makes use of 18K gold-plated accents to offer a more stylish level of appearance. Not forgetting of course, this is also a smartphone that is designed to be affordable.

On the topic of price, the AGM X1 is now available to buy and is priced at only $299.99, cementing its position within the affordable sector. However, AGM has now announced that the AGM X1 is currently available at an even more affordable price. In short, for a limited time, $50 has been shaved off the normal retail price. As a result interesting buyers can now pick up the AGM X1 for as little as $248.99. This sale price is only available through Aliexpress and will only be in effect from today (June 16) through until June 23.

In terms of the specs, the AGM X1 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch display, along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the AGM X1 is loaded with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 octa-core SoC. The AGM X1’s dual rear camera setup is comprised of two 13-megapixel cameras, while the front facing camera comes in a 5-megapixel from. Additional aspects worth noting include a fingerprint scanner, and the option to expand the storage as and when needed. As mentioned, this is a durable smartphone, and in addition to its military-grade rugged build, the AGM X1 also comes equipped with an IP68 certification for protection against dust, shock, and water encounters. In terms of power, the AGM X1 is equipped with a Quick Charge-supported 5,400 mAh battery, and the operating system version in play, is Android 5.1 (Lollipop). Those interested in finding out more about the AGM X1 click here. While those interested in taking advantage of the current $50 saving, head through the link below.