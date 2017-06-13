TCL’s Alcatel 5049S Certified By FCC With 2900mAh Battery

A TCL Communication-made Alcatel device bearing the model number 5049S had been certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) earlier this week, as revealed by some testing documentation published by the agency on Tuesday. The FCC’s certification doesn’t go into a lot of details regarding the creation but a real-life photograph of the thereof that’s meant to identify the placement of its product label reveals a number of details about the Alcatel 5049S. The image that can be seen above clearly indicates that the phone features a non-removable battery, with another testing report published by the FCC stating that the unit has a capacity of 2,900mAh and is charged via a traditional microUSB cable. The smartphone also sports a single SIM card tray and a microSD card slot that will presumably support at least 128GB of expandable storage.

The rear panel of the handset seen in the FCC’s photograph also houses a single-lens primary camera setup accompanied by a conventional LED flash unit that flanks it from the right. The main sensor of the smartphone seemingly protrudes through the body of the Alcatel 5049S, though that likely either isn’t the case with a finished, factory sealed version of the device or the actual camera bump of the handset is much less pronounced than it is here. While the angle of the image isn’t completely indicative of that fact, it seems that the Alcatel 5049S will also ship with a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone shows no signs of a fingerprint reader on its back plate so if such a scanner exists, it is almost certainly embedded into the physical Home button on the bottom bezel of the device.

An Alcatel-branded phone bearing a similar model number of 5049G already passed through the FCC last week, albeit with a different rear camera setup that had the LED flash unit located beneath the primary sensor of the handset. Industry watchers are speculating that both smartphones are related to the Alcatel A3 and A3 XL, though no more details on the currently unannounced products have yet been revealed. Regardless, at least some variants of the Alcatel 5049 will likely be launched in the U.S. given how the Chinese tech giant went through the trouble of certifying the device with the FCC.