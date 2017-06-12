TCL Promises To Look Into BlackBerry KEYone Display Issues

TCL Communication has responded to the BlackBerry KEYone display adhesive problems and has confirmed it is working on a solution. Last week, a bend test showing how the phone’s lack of adhesive leads to screen separation raised concerns among customers and a number of similar cases showing the screen becoming unattached from the body also came to light. The consumer electronics manufacturer now responded to those reports by clarifying the situation and making some promises.

First of all, the company has made clear that the issue is only present in a small number of devices sold, but has confirmed that it will look into ways of increasing the amount of adhesive used underneath the screen in order to hold it in place, with the firm stating that they “are actively examining additional adhesive measures that might further strengthen” the substance that’s holding the display panel glued to the body of the handset. Once a solution has been found, there should be no chance of the display separating from the body, TCL said. Consumers who have experienced the issue are encouraged to get in touch with the manufacturer in order to receive a free replacement model, the company said. It appears that TCL is doing everything it can to reassure customers that there is no need to worry which comes as no surprise considering the fact that a widespread screen separation problem could potentially impact sales of the BlackBerry KEYone.

The new BlackBerry KEYone has seen high demand since its initial release. The demand was so high, in fact, that the manufacturer delayed sales a whole month in order to meet it. The device reportedly impressed many consumers due to its unique design which incorporates BlackBerry’s signature physical keyboard, along with a large touch screen and respectable internals. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 processor and 3GB of RAM which, along with Android Nougat, are said to provide a smooth user experience. Some may argue that at $550 the device is priced quite high but, as sales have shown, it appears that consumers feel it’s worth the money. More details on the commercial performance of the KEYone should be available later this year.