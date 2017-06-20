Take A Look At OnePlus 5’s Official Camera Samples

The OnePlus 5 got announced earlier today, and the company has now shared a number of official camera samples on its official website. OnePlus talked quite a bit about the OnePlus 5’s dual camera setup during the live event, and for those of you who are still not aware, the OnePlus 5 comes with a 20-megapixel (telephoto lens, f/2.6 aperture) and a 16-megapixel (RGB sensor, Sony’s IMX398 sensor, f/1.7 aperture) rear-facing cameras. The device also sports a 16-megapixel shooter on its front side, in case you were wondering.

In a gallery down below, you’ll find 10 official images that the company shared on its official website. In those images, you will see that the OnePlus 5’s camera is quite capable of capturing nice pictures, there are a bunch of indoor and outdoor shots included, and the images are giving out quite a bit of detail, while the colors are on point as well. Unfortunately, though, OnePlus did not share any night shots captured with the OnePlus 5’s camera, well, at least not on its official website, the company did, however, share one or two during the phone’s announcement. Thanks to the OnePlus 5’s telephoto lens, you can actually get a really nice bokeh effect if you want, your subject will be in focus while the background will be blurred. Lossless zoom is also included in the package, thanks to that secondary camera, which is always a nice feature to have, just in case you need to zoom into a subject. Do keep in mind that the images in the gallery down below have been compressed, in order to check out their original counterparts, follow the source link down below and scroll down to the ‘Shot on OnePlus’ section.

The OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display, 6GB / 8GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of native storage. The device is fueled by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and the Adreno 540 is here to do the heavy lifting when the graphics is concerned. Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the OnePlus 5, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin. The OnePlus 5 is compatible with 34 GSM network bands, and comes with a 3,300mAh battery with Dash Charge fast charging technology. You can read more about the device’s specs in our specifications article that was published earlier.