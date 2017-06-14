T-Mobile And AT&T Plans Win Awards For Value Proposition

T-Mobile and AT&T offer the best data plans to their customers, according to a study conducted by the publication Time Money. The publication made the assessment based on several factors. The first factor considers the value proposition of the plans that are being offered to consumers. Second is the quality of the network service provided by the carriers to its consumers since an unlimited data plan is useless if the subscriber cannot utilize it effectively. Time Money included in its study not only the four largest carriers in the United States, which are the Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, but it also included several smaller carriers. After analyzing the survey data, expert testimony, and carrier contracts, the publication then announced which carrier offers the best Unlimited data plan and which one offers the best everyday plan.

For the best everyday plan, AT&T bags the award with its 6GB GoPhone plan. The GoPhone plans are the prepaid plan offerings of AT&T, with plans ranging from $35 a month for a 1GB plan to $60 monthly for an unlimited data plan. However, the best value everyday plan went to its 6GB offering which is available for $45 per month. Aside from providing more data for a lower price, the GoPhone plan gained points from the great network coverage provided by AT&T. The 6GB GoPhone plan also comes with unlimited calls in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and unlimited text messaging in over 100 countries.

Meanwhile, Time Money awarded the best Unlimited plan to T-Mobile’s One plan. The publication gave the award to T-Mobile after the carrier provided the right balance between the price of the plan and the coverage provided by its network. Sprint, which offers cheaper unlimited plans, fails to win the award due to its less extensive LTE network and far slower data speeds. Meanwhile, Verizon, which also has its own unlimited offerings, are a bit more expensive than T-Mobile. The only real advantage that Verizon has at this point compared to T-Mobile is its LTE coverage in the rural areas. However, the price that Verizon asks for its unlimited plans does not really justify its minimal advantage over T-Mobile.