System UI Tuner Removes PiP & More Features in Dev Preview 3

The third developer preview for Android O launched last week, and now users are noticing that there are some changes in the System UI Tuner in this latest preview. Apparently, Google has opted to remove the Picture-in-Picture, Navigation Bar and Lock Screen options from the system UI Tuner. It’s unclear if these will be added back in a future preview or the stable release (although they likely won’t), but it’s an interesting change. Obviously this change won’t affect everyone, seeing as the System UI Tuner is hidden, like Developer Options, in Android.

What’s interesting here is that while the options have disappeared, the functionality is still there, according to those that upgraded from Developer Preview 2 to Developer Preview 3, and had used those settings to customize the interface a bit. At least when it comes to the navigation bar. Now the functionality for Picture-in-Picture and the lock screen are gone. This is unfortunate, but not that surprising. Seeing as the System UI Tuner is full of very alpha or beta features. These features could return with more functionality in the final version or in the fourth preview that’s set to come out next month.

Android O is the next version of Android, which is seemingly going to be Android 8.0. Google still has not officially announced the name for this version, but it did basically make the version number official in this latest preview. Android O is slated to launch in the third quarter, likely in August, which is the same time as Android N did last year. That means it’ll launch ahead of the new hardware from Google once again. Last year, Google launched Android N in August, LG announced the V20 as the first phone with Android 7.0 Nougat, then Google launched the Pixel and Pixel XL in October with Android 7.1 Nougat. It’ll likely be a very similar story this time around as well. Android O does have one more developer preview, but the API’s are now final so that developers are free to update their apps for Android O and start publishing them onto the Google Play Store for other users with Android O installed right now.