Super-Thin UMIDIGI Z1 & Limited Edition Z1 Pro Now Official

Today UMIDIGI announced its latest smartphone, the UMIDIGI Z1, along with the UMIDIGI Z1 Pro. These models are designed to showcase the latest technology developments by UMIDIGI and in particular, with the UMIDIGI Z1 Pro. As this is a smartphone that is not only designed to be stylish, thin, and light, but also powerful and equipped with a battery capacity greater than what can be found on most current flagship models.

As for the specs, there is a lot of overlap between the two models. For instance, both the UMIDIGI Z1 and the Z1 Pro come equipped with a 5.5-inch display, along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Likewise, both models will come powered by a MediaTek MT6757 SoC (clocking at 2.3 GHz). Both smartphones also include a rear dual camera setup which is spearheaded by a 13-megapixel main camera, and backed up by a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. While both smartphones also support expandable storage (up to 256GB), come equipped with the 4,000 mAh battery, and come running on Android 7.0 (Nougat) out of the box.

In addition, both the Z1 and the Z1 Pro make use of an ultra premium design. In particular, these are designed to be super-thin phones, as they are only 6.95 mm thin. This is in spite of the Z1 and Z1 Pro coming equipped with a 4,000 mAh capacity battery. A design which UMIDIGI explains makes these phones the thinnest smartphones boasting a 4,000 mAh battery, currently available to buy. Other improvements potential buyers of either smartphone can expect, include an AMOLED display (instead of LCD) which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4, and an integrated unibody design – where the antenna lines have been seamlessly integrated into the main body so that the phone offers a unified feel with no protruding aspects.

As for the differences, the Z1 Pro is the more powerful of the two phones. While the standard Z1 comes loaded with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, the Z1 Pro is loaded with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In terms of availability, the UMIDIGI Z1 and Z1 Pro are due to enter their pre-order status on June 26. In terms of price, the UMIDIGI Z1 is expected to arrive on the market priced at $269.99, although during the pre-order period it will be available at a discounted $229.99 price, a saving of $40. In contrast, the UMIDIGI Z1 Pro will be priced at $299.99 and unlike the standard model, the UMIDIGI Z1 Pro is a limited edition model with the company confirming that only 1000 units will be available to buy. This is a first-come-first-served type of affair with preference given to those who sign up for an invitation. Details on how you can sign up, as well as more details on the Z1 and Z1 Pro in general, through the link below.