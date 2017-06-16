Subway Debuting New Mobile App, Digital Kiosks To Up Sales

Subway is looking to address a recent slump in sales by bringing in a number of new technology improvements, according to a new report out of Bloomberg. These improvements are designed to generally speed up the process of ordering at Subway, as well as bringing the company in line with a number of its competitors who already make use of similar features. In particular, Subway is preparing to include a number of new self-service digital kiosks in stores, as well as a redesigned, more user-friendly, and purpose-driven mobile app.

According to the details, the mobile app is already available to consumers to try and is usable in around 26,000 of the company’s 27,000 stores. One of the key selling points of the new app is that it allows users to order and customize their sandwich from within the app. An aspect which will likely speed up the in-store process for those who opt to go the mobile route. Speaking of which, Subway is also said to be currently testing dedicated pickup areas for those who do place an order via mobile. Similar to what Starbucks offer, users will then simply be able to order on mobile, and head straight to the dedicated pick up location, without having to incur any additional waiting times once in a store. Although this is only one of the faster fulfillment options being tested, as Bloomberg reports that Subway is also testing deliveries through third-party services, with DoorDash Inc, GrubHub, and Postmates Inc., all specifically mentioned.

While it is clear that mobile ordering is one of the key targets of Subway with these improvements, the sandwich chain is also looking to improve the general in-store experience for all of its customers. With the already-mentioned digital kiosks as one of the key examples. Similar to the mobile app, these kiosks are designed to offer customers a speedier ordering and purchasing process, while also decreasing waiting times. According to the details, Subway’s goal is to have at least three kiosks in place, in each of its stores, with 50 of its stores said to be testing the new self-ordering kiosks already. Additional in-store improvements include aspects like digital menu boards (already in use in a number of stores), and in-store Wi-Fi.