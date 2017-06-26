Study: Galaxy S8 Had 0.38% US Market Share In May 2017

The Galaxy S8 had 0.38 percent of the U.S. market as of May 31, according to the latest Mobile Overview Report (MOVR) conducted by ScientiaMobile. While Samsung’s latest flagship lineup is gaining traction at a relatively steady pace, it still has a long way to go before seizing a more sizeable portion of the U.S. market where Apple’s iPhone 6 series continues to dominate, boasting a share of more than 16.5 percentage points. The top six most popular smartphones in the country are all Apple-made iPhones, with the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge coming in at seventh and eighth, respectively, having a combined market share of just over five percent, the study revealed. While Apple’s offerings remain dominant, the past successes of the Cupertino, California-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) make it hard for the company to continue performing in an impressive manner, ScientiaMobile believes, adding that Samsung will have a much easier time surpassing the sales of the Galaxy S7 lineup with its 2017 phones relative to the difficulties Apple faces when trying to outperform the iPhone 6 series.

Regardless, the report suggests that the Galaxy S8 family could still be performing better than it currently is, with the 5.8-inch model presently being only the 43rd most popular choice among smartphone users in the United States. The study didn’t provide data for the larger Galaxy S8 Plus and it’s currently unclear whether the 6.2-inch flagship is even in the top 50 handsets in the country. Comparisons between Samsung and Apple’s latest product lineups still aren’t completely fair, with the iPhone 7 series being out approximately seven months longer than the Galaxy S8 one, though that isn’t to say that the South Korean consumer electronics manufacturer has a realistic chance of surpassing Apple in the near future, ScientiaMobile says.

The majority of the data collected and analyzed by the market research firm pertains only to the U.S. and likely isn’t reflective of global trends, with Samsung almost certainly doing much better in its home country and a number of other key markets. The company’s performance is also expected to improve this fall, following the launch of the highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8 that’s currently rumored to be scheduled for late August or early September.