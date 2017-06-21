Sprint Opens New Stores, Adds Jobs In Southern California

Sprint will increase its retail presence across the Southern California through opening additional stores in the area. Within the next few months, the carrier will open 78 new retail locations across the region. Currently, the carrier has 300 stores in Southern California. The increase in retail locations also entails an increase of employed personnel in order to run these stores. Within the same time frame, the company aims to hire additional 550 people to work in the carrier’s new retail locations. The carrier aims to hire people who are willing to work in sales, operations, and technical workloads. At this point, the carrier employs around 1,400 individuals across the region.

The opening of additional retail locations and hiring more workers is a part of Sprint’s strategy to improve its subscriber’s experience on its network. Within the past few weeks, the carrier announced the opening of new retail outlets in several locations across the United States. In New England, the carrier plans to open additional 60 retail locations and hire additional 450 workers in order to strengthen its retail presence in the area. Sprint also announced that it will open retail outlets and upgrade its network infrastructure in the city of Milwaukee. By opening new stores, Sprint can now improve the customer service it provides in locations closer to where the subscribers are.

Aside from the opening of new retail locations across the region, Sprint also announced the improvements made to its network in Southern California in order to service its customers better. The improvements were necessary as there has been a massive increase in data traffic in the region. Based on the carrier’s measurements, Sprint saw 500% increase in data usage on its network across Southern California. To provide its customers with reliable service and consistent data speeds, the carrier added new services and upgraded several facilities in the area. For example, Sprint established new services across the Metropolitan Los Angeles area while network upgrades were made in shopping malls across the region. In addition, the carrier is also distributing its Sprint Magic Box to qualified subscribers in order to improve the carrier’s speeds on a specific location.