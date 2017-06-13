Sprint Offers Switchers a Year of Unlimited, Through June 30th

Sprint has just launched its newest promotion to entice would-be customers to make the jump over to its network. Sprint is offering up a year free of unlimited data, text and calls. Sprint is touting that users will be able to keep their own phone, so you’ll just need to make sure that your phone is compatible with Sprint’s network (there are only a handful that are completely compatible – most don’t support its CDMA network for voice). Of course, you’ll be able to keep your number, since you’re porting that number in. And Sprint is offering free service for up to five lines, and to sweeten the deal, there’s no activation fees at all.

While Sprint’s website calls out Verizon, this deal does work for T-Mobile and AT&T users that want to switch to Sprint. Prices start at $60/month for the first line, line 2 is $40/month and each additional line is $30. The fine print on Sprint’s website states that charges begin on July 31st, 2018, which is actually a little over a year of free service. Any user who switches to Sprint between now and June 30th (that’s a little over two weeks time), will be able to get a year of free service from Sprint. It’s a great way to make the jump to Sprint, and also a great way to really test out its service without spending much – especially if your phone is paid off at your current provider.

Sprint does also highlight the savings by switching over, but it is cheaper even after the year is up. It’s important to note that the figures here do not include taxes and fees, which makes the comparison to T-Mobile a bit unfair, since T-Mobile does include taxes and fees in their pricing. Sprint has been working to expand its 4G LTE network, using three carrier aggregation, using the 800MHz, 1700MHz and 2500MHz spectrum in their portfolio, which has really helped to not only expand coverage but offer more bandwidth which delivers more speeds to its customers. It is also working on Gigabit LTE, which it has launched in New Orleans already, but none of the smartphones on the market right now actually support it.