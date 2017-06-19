Sprint Improves Network, Adds Retail Presence In Milwaukee

Sprint has announced three new initiatives that improve the carrier’s competitiveness and image to the consumers in the city of Milwaukee. The carrier intends to do so through improving its network within the city, increasing the carrier’s retail presence, and providing gadgets and free internet access to the students of the Milwaukee Public Schools. Aside from improving the experience of its subscribers in the area, the recent efforts of the carrier will result in additional jobs and better educational experience for the residents of the city of Milwaukee.

First, Sprint announced network improvements that will increase the data speeds it provides to its subscribers in the city. Some of these improvements include the deployment of more outdoor small cells, distribution of High-Performance User Equipment (HPUE) devices and Sprint Magic Boxes, and the roll-out of three-channel carrier aggregation. Together, these tools could substantially improve the carrier’s network through a wider coverage and increased data speeds. In terms of wider range, the use of HPUE-capable devices like the LG G6 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 extends the carrier’s 2.5GHz signal coverage by around 30%. Meanwhile, Sprint’s free Magic Box which is now available in the city of Milwaukee could improve data speeds by up to 200% in nearby locations. In addition, the roll-out of the three-channel carrier aggregation in Milwaukee can substantially increase the data speeds experienced by the user, with the peak download speeds reaching more than 200Mbps on compatible devices.

The carrier also announced that it will increase its retail presence in the city of Milwaukee through the opening of 38 Sprint and Boost Mobile stores. Opening retail stores is a positive development for both the carrier and the residents of the city. The increase in retail stores allows Sprint to market its services and devices more effectively while providing additional jobs to the city’s residents. Last but not the least, Sprint announced that it will provide free devices and 3GB of high-speed LTE data to 2,800 students of the Milwaukee Public Schools. This latest effort to decrease the digital divide among the students of the MPS is a part of the carrier’s 1Million Project, which aims to provide a wireless device and data service to a million high school students in the United States.