‘Sprint Forward’ Is a Prepaid Plan Offering Unlimited Data for $60

Sprint has quietly launched a couple of new prepaid plans, under the moniker “Sprint Forward”. This offers users unlimited data for just $60/month. Or if you want to save some more cash and you aren’t a heavy data user, you can get 4GB for just $40/month. Now this is Sprint prepaid and not from its prepaid brands, Virgin Mobile or Boost Mobile. Which can be a bit confusing. With this new plan, customers are limited to just a handful of smartphones, all of which are mid-range or low-end devices. Like the Samsung Galaxy J3 Emerge, LG X power, LG Tribute HD, LG Stylo 2 and the Alcatel Go Flip. These smartphones are all under $120, and really targeted at those that would be interested in this plan.

Sprint notes on its website that users will get unlimited talk and text along with 4GB of 4G LTE data for $40/month. Once customers hit that 4GB threshold, they will be able to continue using data, but they will experience slower speeds. Of course, the unlimited plan for $60 doesn’t include any throttling at all. These prices are also after a $5 autopay credit, which Sprint puts in the fine print and also notes that it may not appear until the second billing cycle. Autopay credit has become a popular way for wireless carriers to drop prices, of course it also means that customers will be paying them, even if they don’t want too (or have the funds).

Remember that with prepaid, you are a bit lower on the tower than postpaid customers. This really only affects you in high trafficked areas. So downtown areas, or near arenas and such. Postpaid customers get priority over prepaid and MVNO customers. For the most part, this won’t affect anyone using Sprint prepaid (or really any prepaid carrier) but it is worth pointing out. Sprint is continuing to bring the heat in the price war, a war which they kind of started, in the prepaid sector and now most of its competitors have sort of backed up a bit. T-Mobile used to be heavy in the prepaid pricing war, but now it haven’t really changed its prices in quite some time.