Spotify Offline Playback Comes to the Samsung Gear S3

The Samsung Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier have both gotten a pretty important feature, this week. And that is the ability to play Spotify music offline. This is a feature that the Gear S3 and other smartwatches, have had for other music services like Google Play Music, but hadn’t previously been available for Spotify, until today. The Gear S3 is the first smartwatch to get this feature for Spotify as well, and with the 4GB of internal storage, users will be able to store a decent amount of music for when there’s no Internet connectivity.

If you are wanting to use this feature, and you are a Spotify user, all you need to do is download the Spotify Add-On app from the Gear Manager app on your smartphone. From there, the app will walk you through setting up Spotify for offline playback. It’s rather simple, especially if you already have a Spotify account, you’ll likely need to sign up for Spotify Premium for this to work, however, which will cost you around $10/month, that’s pretty similar to other streaming music services available on the market right now. Spotify is one of the more popular music streaming services out there right now, even larger than Apple Music and Google Play Music.

The Gear S3 was launched in two variants, the Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier. They are both basically the same, other than their looks. The Gear S3 Frontier is a bit darker, while the Gear S3 Classic is a bit lighter. Both smartwatches are being sold in WiFi and 4G LTE models. Now while there is a 4G LTE model available, not everyone will want to stream music all the time, and save some of their data (especially if they don’t have unlimited). By storing music offline, it’ll save data as well as save battery life, since streaming over 4G LTE is definitely not battery efficient and since these smartwatches can sometimes not even make it through a full day, doing what you can to save battery life is definitely a good idea. The Gear S3 Classic and Gear S3 Frontier are both being sold for around $299 each.