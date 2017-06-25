Sponsored App Review: Hello World – Travel Discovery & Travel Wallpapers

Wallpaper applications are literally a dime a dozen, so you might be thinking, why would you need another wallpaper app? The thing is Hello World isn’t just any wallpaper app. It specializes in wallpapers based on various travel locations from around the globe, and even includes high resolution images of things from those locations which can be applied as wallpapers. On top of this the app also provides useful and rather well-thought out information about those travel locations, which can end up helping you with ideas on what to do and see and eat while you’re traveling to a specific place. Let’s take a closer look at Hello World and see what all it has to offer.

Before you can get started with looking through some pretty amazing travel wallpapers, you’ll need to head to the Play Store and download Hello World and install it.

The first time you open the app the first page you’re presented with is the Places page. There are three different tabs navigation for which is located at the bottom where each has its own dedicated button. On the Places tab there are large easy to see cards based on different travel locations that contain information on the listed location.

When you tap on a location you like, inside you’re presented with some Quick Facts to help you learn some of the history about the said location.

After the Quick Facts card the next card is Images – Clicking on it will display a slideshow about the main sights of the location.

Further down the page you’ll see a card and information dedicated to Food and Drink, which can be very useful if you want to learn more about the traditional and non-traditional foods of the culture, including popular dishes.

Similarly to the images card, clicking on the Eat and Drink card will open up a slideshow containing various food images.

You can also get a general overview about the expected monthly weather conditions in the selected location, with details like chance of precipitation, the high and low temperatures, and more.

About half of the locations currently in the app also contain a wildlife card which focuses on the animals that are native to and/or living in the country of the selected location.

Clicking on the card will open (similar to the images of the Food and Drinks card) the slideshow containing images of the animals that are native to the area.

After hitting the Set Wallpaper button you will be able to select the whole image to set as your wallpaper, or you can crop it and use just the selected portion that you have kept.

If you have a device that’s running on Android 7.0 Nougat or higher the app will offer you the ability to set a wallpaper for your home screen, lock screen, or both.

If you want to narrow down the amount of results you’re shown for the different places, simply tap the filter button that is located in the top right corner, and here you’ll see all the boxes that are checked by default. Just uncheck what you don’t want to see and the Places page will refresh with the leftover results.

The second tab from the main page is the Images tab. Here is where you’ll find loads of different images that are ready to be used and set as your device wallpaper. There are multiple different categories for filtering the images you want, including Featured, Mountains, Sea, Animals & Plants, and more.

The last tab from the main page is the Favorites tab, and this is simply a page where you can go to access and view all of the images and places that you’ve wanted to save as favorites. This is so you can go back here to get to them quickly and prevent from having to go through the list to search for them. If they’re set as a favorite, they’re immediately accessible with no effort.

The app offers up an option for using an automatic wallpaper, which is just like it sounds. If you toggle this option on the app will cycle through wallpapers for you from time to time. If you like switching things up often, this is a great feature as it takes out the work of finding new wallpapers to use. Though in using this option you do forfeit a bit of control as the app is choosing your wallpapers for you.

If you open the hamburger menu on the left side of the main page, this is where you can find and access the auto wallpaper feature, as well as invite friends to try the app, and you get a second method of navigation between the Places, Images, and Favorites tabs.

While wallpaper apps are pretty abundant, this one is nice because it focuses on travel. So if you’re someone who likes travel and enjoys seeing images of different places from around the world, whether it be food images or images of actual landmarks and travel landscapes, then Hello World is for you.

Ratings

Speed (5/5) – Quick and easy to use app. No muss no fuss.

A few great features to make the app more robust Theme (5/5) – It uses material design and everything is easy to get to.

It uses material design and everything is easy to get to. Overall (4.5/5) – Awesome app for wallpapers if you like travel

Pros

Lots of cool travel locations to use as wallpapers

Information about the places listed in the app

Images of food and drink from those places, which can also be set as wallpapers

A favorites option

Large list of images to use as wallpapers

Cons

Integration with Google Trips would be a fantastic feature to have added to this great app.

When it comes down to it there’s no getting around the fact that Hello World is an app that is primarily about wallpapers. Having said that, as stated before this is a specialized wallpaper app that doesn’t just offer wallpapers. It gives you information about various locations of travel and even includes things like food and drink and drink, location, wildlife, and climate of the area. It’s quite in depth and adds a nice touch. Definitely check this app out if you like traveling and seeing pictures of different places around the world.