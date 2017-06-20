Specs: OnePlus 5

OnePlus has just unveiled the OnePlus 5, and following our official announcement of the company’s new flagship, we’re here to talk more about the device’s specifications. Before we do, however, it’s worth noting that the OnePlus 5 is made out of anodized aluminum, and that it sports a dual camera setup on the back, while its fingerprint scanner lies below the display (it unlocks the phone in 0.2 seconds), just like it was the case with the OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T. The OnePlus 5’s fingerprint scanner has a layer of ceramic on top, in order to protect it against scratches, as was the case with the OnePlus 3T. Having said that, let’s dive into specs, shall we.

The OnePlus 5 comes with a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) Optic AMOLED display, just like its predecessor, and on top of that display lies Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The OnePlus 5 comes in both 6GB and 8GB RAM flavors (LPDDR4X RAM), and along with that, the company is offering 64GB / 128GB of storage, respectively. Speaking of storage, OnePlus is combining UFS 2.1 and a two-lane ROM, which should result in a 26 percent faster storage performance in everything ranging from installations to app and game load times. Qualcomm’s most powerful SoC to date, the Snapdragon 835, is fueling this handset, and this is a 64-bit octa-core processor. Along with this SoC, the OnePlus 5 packs in the Adreno 540 GPU which is in charge of graphics processing. There are two cameras included on the back of the OnePlus 5, we’re looking at a 16-megapixel RGB sensor (Sony’s IMX398 sensor, f/1.7 aperture) here, which is accompanied by a 20-megapixel telephoto sensor (f/2.6 aperture). A 16-megapixel shooter can be found on the front side of the OnePlus 5, and a Type-C USB port is placed on the bottom of the device, where you’ll also find the device’s loudspeaker, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A 3,300mAh non-removable battery is also included in this package, and you can recharge it using OnePlus’ proprietary fast charging solution, Dash Charge (5V 4A). Dash Charge will charge up the OnePlus 5 at full speed even if you’re running some graphically intensive games, which was the case with its predecessor as well. It’s also worth noting that the OnePlus 5 supports 34 GSM network bands, so that you’ll be well connected all over the world. 4G LTE connectivity (Category 13) is included in this product as well, and you’re also getting NFC and Bluetooth 5.0.

Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes out of the box on the OnePlus 5, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find OnePlus’ OxygenOS UI. This handset offers 4G LTE connectivity, and needless to say, it’s unlocked. The OnePlus 5 comes in Midnight Black (8GB RAM model) and Slate Gray (6GB RAM model) color variants, while the phone measures 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.25mm, and weighs 153 grams.