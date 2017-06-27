Specs: Honor 9

The Honor 9 got announced by Honor today in Berlin, Germany, which is something we’ve already talked about. Well, it’s time to take a closer look at the Honor 9’s spec sheet, as this handset does have a lot to offer, while its price tag is below what you’d expect, taking everything into account. That is actually a similar approach that Honor had with the Honor 8 which was announced last year.

The Honor 9 is made out of metal and glass, and in that regard, it looks similar to its predecessor. The device does come with a curved back, and a front-facing fingerprint scanner, unlike the Honor 8. In any case, the Honor 9 comes with a 5.15-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, which comes with a 2.5D curved glass on top of it. Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor fuels this smartphone, and that is the exact same chip you’ll find in the Huawei Mate 9, Huawei P10 and the Huawei P10 Plus. This SoC comes with an i6 co-processor, and the Mali G71 octa-core GPU for graphics rendering. The Kirin 960 is Huawei’s most powerful SoC at the moment, at least until the Kirin 970 doesn’t arrive later this year. The Honor 9 comes in three variants, the most affordable model packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, while the middle one comes with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The most expensive Honor 9 unit sports 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it’s also worth noting that all of these models offer storage expansion via a microSD card, in case you were wondering. The phone actually comes with a hybrid dual SIM setup, which means you can use the phone’s second SIM card slot in order to include a microSD card, and that variant of the phone comes to all markets (that’s the only one that got announced), Europe included.

Now, on the back of this phone you will find two cameras, a 20-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 12-megapixel RGB sensor. In addition to that, the phone’s dual-LED, dual-tone flash is also placed on the back, as well as a Laser autofocus sensor. PDAF and CAF are also included in this package, and 4K video recording is enabled as well. An 8-megapixel camera can be found on the front side of this smartphone, and a Type-C USB port is placed on the bottom of the device, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack and the phone’s speaker. This, European Honor 9 model supports the following LTE bands: B1/B3/B5/B7/B8/B20. A 3,200mAh non-removable battery is included here as well, and it offers fast charging. The Honor 9 comes in Amber Gold, Black, Blue and Gray color variants, while it measures 147.3 x 70.9 7.45mm, and weighs 155 grams. It’s also worth noting that Android 7.0 Nougat comes out of the box on the Honor 9, and on top of it you’re getting Huawei’s Emotion UI (EMUI) 5.1 skin.