South Park: Phone Destroyer For Mobile Announced At E3

Ubisoft announced a new South Park mobile game at its E3 2017 panel yesterday, called South Park: Phone Destroyer. The mobile game was developed by Ubisoft’s RedLynx studio in collaboration with South Park Digital Studios and is expected to launch later this year on both Android and iOS. The game will adopt a free-to-play business model presumably backed by in-app micro-transactions and unlike the company’s previous South Par title for PC and consoles, South Park: Mobile Destroyer will fit in the collectible card strategy game genre.

South Park: Phone Destroyer will allow players to create decks of cards featuring fully voiced South Park characters, and challenge opponents in online PvP matches to become the ultimate phone destroyer. The official description shared by Ubisoft US on YouTube states that the game delivers “action-packed real-time strategy” along with collectible cards “in a perfect mix”, and the trailer reveals a wide range of factions (or classes) reflecting the sense of humor usually portrayed in South Park, including Cowboys, Native Americans, Buccaneers, Knights, Bards, Choirboys, Clerics, Angels, Cops, Pigeons, and Princess Kenny herself, just to name a few. As expected from a title bearing the South Park moniker, the game is packed full with references to the show and should hold great comedic value for mobile gamers who are already familiar with the fictional town of South Park, Colorado.

At the time of writing, South Park: Phone Destroyer is undergoing a soft launch via the Google Play Store in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and Ubisoft RedLynx’s home country Finland. The mobile game doesn’t yet have an exact launch date set in stone but the worldwide release should technically commence soon after the soft launch period comes to a conclusion. As for South Park fans looking forward to taking control of the show’s characters on consoles or computers, Ubisoft also launched a new trailer at E3 2017 for the upcoming title South Park: The Fractured but Whole, available later this year in October on Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. South Park: The Fractured but Whole will be a direct sequel to South Park: The Stick of Truth developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by Ubisoft in 2014.