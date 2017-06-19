Sony’s Android Nougat-Powered Bravia X Smart TVs Hit India

Sony’s Android Nougat-powered Bravia X smart TVs have hit India over the weekend, giving consumers in the country a collection of new smart TVs with which to take advantage of some of the best tech in the industry while also getting access to the smart features of Android TV and all that it brings to the table. In total the new collection of TVs seems to include ten different models, only eight of which are currently available and all of them are available at varying price points, and ranging from as little as 43-inches all the way up to 65-inches, with the 65-inch model being the obvious leader when it comes to the most expensive TV.

The two models that weren’t currently on sale over the weekend along with the others are the KD-65X9500E and KD-55X9500E, both of which were said to go on sale tomorrow but a price point was not mentioned along with the detail about the TV launch dates. As for the other eight models, these include the KD-43X8200E for Rs. 87,900, the KD-49X8200E for Rs. 1,24,900, the KD-55X8200E for Rs. 1,54,900, the KD-49X9000E for Rs. 1,54,990, the KD-55X9000E for Rs. 2,04,990, the KD-65X9000E for Rs. 2,84,900, the KD-55X9300E for Rs. 2,64,900, and finally the KD-65X9300E for Rs. 3,64,900.

All of the TVs are listed as supporting HDR content, though it’s worth keeping in mind that just because the TVs all support HDR content doesn’t mean that all of the content viewed through these TVs will be HDR. The content watched will also have to be HDR-compatible, and there are only a handful of options for streaming services and such which actually put out content in HDR versions to take advantage of this, such as Netflix and Amazon. All the TVs also support Bluetooth and support A2DP and are 4K X reality Pro-compatible and use TRILUMINOS panels. Though the TVs do come with Android TV capabilities built-into the TVs, it’s still possible for users to plug an Android TV box into the unit and access the functions of Android TV from here if they so choose, as some consumers may feel that this version of Android TV is still better than that of the baked in experience.