Sony Xperia XA Ultra Receives Update To Android Nougat

Sony’s Xperia XA Ultra is receiving its update to Android Nougat software. With the bump to Nougat the Xperia XA Ultra will be getting notable benefits of the new software version including multi-window support, improved doze mode, and app shortcuts, and although Sony’s version of Android is pretty close to stock versions of the software, the Nougat update heading out to Xperia XA Ultra phones likely has some Sony-specific changes to make note of too, as is usually the case with most phones that come with a user interface that is developed by the brand of the phone.

The update has yet to start hitting all variants of the Xperia XA Ultra so users with this particular device should keep an eye on their status bars for the alert that an update is available for download. Those with the Xperia XA Ultra that have model numbers F3211 or F3212 should already be seeing the update come through as those are the models reported to have received it so far, and if it hasn’t shown up yet there’s always the capability to check for the update manually, which can be done by going into the phone’s settings menu, then going to about phone, and checking software updates to see if it pops up.

It isn’t mentioned how big the file size is that needs to be downloaded, but in most cases for other devices the bump from Marshmallow to Nougat has resulted in an update file that has been around 1GB at the least. Of course this varies by device but the update for the Xperia XA Ultra is likely to be close to this size when downloading the Nougat software so it’s a good idea to make sure that there is enough space on the phone. It’s also recommended to have at least 50-60 percent battery life as the update process can take a little while and you don’t want your phone powering down in the middle of an update due to a dead battery.