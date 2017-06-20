Sony Xperia Touch Projector Launches In Parts Of Europe

Sony is launching the Xperia Touch interactive projector in Europe and the product will soon be available for purchase online for the price of £1,299 in the UK and €1,499 in other European countries, including Denmark, Finland, France, Norway, Spain, and Sweden. Sony Mobile’s online store should start selling the projector later today, though the device is still listed as being out of stock.

The Xperia Touch (G1109) is a projector designed to turn a flat surface, such as a table or a wall, into an interactive screen. It can project images much like any other similar device, though it is also equipped with an infrared light array coupled with a 60fps camera working together to turn flat surfaces into virtual 23-inch touchscreens. It can detect 10-point multi-touch input on the 23-inch surface and can also expand the projected area up to an 80-inch diagonal using automatic calibration. The Xperia Touch projects a resolution of 1366 by 768 pixels and draws electrical current from a battery providing around one hour of continuous video playback. It’s also equipped with a presence sensor allowing it to automatically wake up from sleep mode whenever it detects users in its vicinity, and can thus be set up in various ways, such as to display a clock on the wall or a welcome message at the entrance.

Other technical details include two-way stereo speakers, a brightness of 100 lumens and a contrast of 4000:1, as well as a laser diode with a guaranteed lifespan of five years when used for up to four hours a day. The Xperia Touch can connect through Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (SISO), Miracast, and NFC, and features an HDMI Type-D and USB Type-C connector. It’s also equipped with a series of sensors including an accelerometer, e-Compass, gyroscope, GPS, ambient light module, and barometer, as well as temperature and humidity sensors. The device is powered by Android Nougat, comes with a built-in microphone for phone calls, and a 13-megapixel main camera, in addition to offering 32GB of onboard eMMC storage expandable via a microSD card, as well as 3GB of LPDDR3 RAM. The Xperia Touch measures 68 x 134 x 143mm (2.67 x 5.27 x 5.62 inches) and weighs 932 grams (2.054 pounds).

Buy The Sony Xperia Touch Projectorstoc