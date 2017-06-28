Sony Releases Software Binaries Of The Xperia XZ Premium

Sony has released the software binaries of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. By releasing the software binaries, it allows developers to produce and flash ROMs specific for the handset. One of the potential ROMs that could be released by enthusiasts for the handset is an AOSP ROM based on Android 7.0 Nougat, which could give the purest Android experience to the owners of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. However, Sony reminds enthusiasts that the released software might still be unstable, and therefore, should preferably be handled by more experienced or knowledgeable developers. It might also be beneficial to download the latest AOSP upstream patches before finishing the build, which could help in the stability of the software and the ROM.

The release of software binaries by the Japanese electronics giant is part of its initiative called the Open Devices Program. In this program, Sony provides not only the software binaries to ROM developers but also detailed instructions on how to build ROMs for its devices. The company also provides tools and kernel compilation guides that could be utilized by interested developers. Aside from the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, Sony has also released the binaries for devices like the Sony Xperia XZs, the Sony Xperia XZ, and many other devices. This program benefits not only the developers but also the manufacturer itself, since Sony may monitor the features and tweaks developed by enthusiasts. These tweaks could then be included in the newer versions of Sony’s own ROM for its devices.

For those who want to purchase the device for later tinkering, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium is available for $799. For the price, users will get a 4K display, which is a defining feature of the device and still a rarity among smartphones. To power the pixel-packed display, the phone is equipped with a Snapdragon 835 chipset, the latest flagship SoC offering from Qualcomm. Aside from the display, another defining feature of the device is its 19-megapixel rear camera capable of recording 960fps slow motion video at 1080p resolution. Other important features of the Sony Xperia XZ Premium include its support for high-res audio, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash storage.