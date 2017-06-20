Solar Red HTC U11 Now Available For Pre-Order In The US

The HTC U11 had been announced back in May, and the company introduced the Solar Red variant of the device yesterday, while that model is now available for pre-order in the US. The HTC U11 is made out of metal and glass, and its glass back panel looks really stunning in specific color variants, the Solar Red model looks very interesting, and it will certainly turn some heads out in the street. Having said that, the device is priced at $649 in the US, and it is currently listed (at the time of writing this article) as ‘In Stock’ on the company’s official website, though when you add it to your cart, it says ‘pre-order’, so we’re guessing that the phone is not shipping straight away.

On its website, HTC mentions that the HTC U11 Solar Red model is unlocked, and that is compatible with AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon networks in the country. The HTC U11 actually has plenty to offer in the spec department, and it comes with a front-facing fingerprint scanner, while all of its physical keys are placed on the right. The device has some bezels around the display, and comes with a single camera on the back, next to which you’ll notice a dual-LED, dual-tone flash. Speaking of the camera, the HTC U11’s camera is currently ranked as number 1 by DxOMark, and it can compete with pretty much any other smartphone camera out there. Those of you who would like to get more detail regarding the HTC U11, including its camera performance, feel free to check out our full review of this smartphone.

The Solar Red HTC U11 comes with the same spec sheet as every other HTC U11 handset out there, this smartphone features a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, though a 6GB RAM model with 128GB of storage is available in some regions as well, not in the US, though. The HTC U11 is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, which comes with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics rendering. A 12-megapixel OIS shooter is placed on the back of the HTC U11, and a single 16-megapixel camera can be found on the device’s front side. A 3,000mAh non-removable battery is also a part of this package, and Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device, with the company’s Sense UI skin.