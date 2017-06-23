Solar Red HTC U11 Is Now Available For Pre-Order In The UK

As most of you probably already know by now, HTC had announced this device in a number of color variants, Solar Red variant included, and that color variant of the device is now available for pre-order in the UK. HTC had reached out to let us know that the phone is now available from the company’s official website in the UK (source link down below), and it costs £649.00, though HTC does not mention when the phone will be shipped to consumers, at least not on its official website.

If you jump over to Amazon UK, which you can do via the banner down below, you will notice that the device is available for pre-order there as well, and Amazon says that it will ship it your way in 1-2 months. Do keep in mind that this info might be a bit off, it is possible that the phone will ship your way in a week or two, who knows. That being said, all other variants of the device are currently available for purchase in the UK, Amazing Silver, Brilliant Black, Ice White and Sapphire Blue, and they’re all priced at £649.00 via the company’s official website, while you can get the Amazing Silver variant for £626.07 via Amazon UK. The Solar Red variant of the HTC U11 is identical to all other models in every way, except its back looks different because of a different paint job.

The HTC U11 is a smartphone made out of metal and glass, which comes with a 5.5-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display, 4GB / 6GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of expandable native storage. It’s worth noting that the 6GB RAM model with 128GB of storage is reserved for only specific markets, and it is not available in the UK at the moment. The HTC U11 is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC, along with the Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. A 12-megapixel OIS snapper can be found on the back of this phone, and a 16-megapixel camera is placed on the front side of the HTC U11. Android 7.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the phone, along with HTC’s Sense UI. This phone is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance, and comes with a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

