Sketchy OnePlus 5 Renders Leak Along With Unofficial Case

The OnePlus 5 is right around the corner, the device will be announced on June 20, and its alleged silicone case has just popped up online. The OnePlus 5 Electroplated Transparent Clear Silicone TPU Cover is the official name of this case, and it surfaced on a site called ‘Case Fanatic’, which seems to be a site which sells smartphone cases. In any case, along with this presumably third-party case, surfaced a render of the device, which is also quite interesting, though it seems fake, read on.

If you take a look at the gallery down below, you will be able to see the aforementioned case, and the device itself. Now, the back side of this phone goes hand-in-hand with the image that was shared by the company quite recently, so that part checks out, but there’s something off about the front side of this smartphone. If you take a look at the front side of the phone, you will notice that its display does not wrap around the edges, it doesn’t blend in with the frame around the device, and based on the image that Android Police leaked recently, the real OnePlus 5 will ship with such a design. So, even though this handset looks very similar to the real OnePlus 5, chances are it’s not the real OnePlus 5, unfortunately. Anyhow, the aforementioned case is already available for purchase from the casefanatic.com website, and it comes in both Black and Gold color variants, while it costs $15.

The OnePlus 5 will sport a fullHD display, and it will ship with a front-facing fingerprint scanner. The device will also include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and a dual camera setup on the back. All of this info had been confirmed by the company already, directly or indirectly. The device will probably sport a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, and it will pack in 6GB / 8GB on the inside, and 64GB and 128GB of native storage, respectively. Android 7.1.1 Nougat will come pre-installed on the OnePlus 5, and on top of it, you’ll be able to find OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin. The OnePlus 5 will probably be more expensive than its predecessor, though we’re still not entirely sure what to expect as far as pricing goes.

Buy the OnePlus 3T