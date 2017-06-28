‘Shop Instagram’ Feature Comes To See It Buy It App

If you have been using Instagram to shop for popular apparel brands, you can now buy the latest fashion trending on the platform, thanks to the addition of the “Shop Instagram” feature to the See It Buy It (SiBi) app. Created by nFlate, SiBi is a mobile apparel marketplace app for fashionistas. It aims to improve shopper experience using computer vision technologies to help accelerate discovery. The coming of Shop Instagram to SiBi is intended to further boost that functionality by helping apparel shoppers search for brands that match the visual attributes of those shared by top Instagram fashionistas. Also, the addition of the feature to SiBi is a logical step since Instagram’s more than 700 million monthly active users include a number of popular fashion trendsetters. SiBi provides an easy way to purchase apparel brands based on the top fashion feeds on Instagram.

Shop Instagram allows shoppers to choose from trending fashion posts and get recommendations for related items from the SiBi marketplace. If you are a fashion influencer, you can also now curate your own product recommendations inside the SiBi app to help shoppers decide which apparel to buy. It is also quick and easy now to find similar item matches from SiBi, as fashion feeds feature the top posts on a homescreen carousel. That means shoppers will quickly receive related item matches available from the SiBi marketplace the moment they tap on a post they find interesting. Shoppers may also complete the checkout process inside the app once they have decided to purchase a certain product. You can also take photos to shop for similar items and submit web images to match colors that interest you. In addition to the Shop Instagram feature, SiBi has added the object detection and tagging functionality to let shoppers quickly view matches to a specific part of an image they submitted by clicking on tags like “shoes”.

SiBi is available to download from the Play Store. From See It Buy It, SiBi is now the official brand, according to the company. Also, in an effort to serve apparel products from hundreds of thousands of merchants, SiBi has partnered with Shopify, an e-commerce firm based in Ottawa, Ontario. Shopify develops computer software for online stores and POS systems.

