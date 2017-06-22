SHIELD Summer Sale: Up To 80% Off Select GeForce NOW Games

NVIDIA routinely offers its SHIELD Android TV and tablet owners a number of games at discounted prices, by way of limited time sales – and the latest sale is now underway. Unlike previous sales, this one does not contain any Android-specific games, but instead sees the price drop on a number of titles available via GeForce NOW. The sale started today (June 22) and will remain active until Sunday (June 25). This is NVIDIA’s ‘Summer Sale’ and includes games discounted by as little as 25-percent, and by as much as 80-percent. As this is a GeForce NOW sale, the titles are available on any GeForce NOW-enabled device, and in addition to being able to stream the games, the titles on offer also come with downloadable PC codes

In terms of what’s on offer, first up is the The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition. This game normally retails for $49.99 but is currently on sale with a 50-percent in price, bringing the total cost now down to only $24.99. Likewise, Resident Evil Revelations 2 is another title that has seen a 50-percent discount, as it is now down from its usual $29.99 price, to $14.99. Even bigger savings can be had with the likes of Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition, Homefront The Revolution, and Mad Max, as all of these titles have been now reduced by 66-percent. Which now means Dead Island Riptide Definitive Edition is available for $6.79 (down from its usual $19.99), Homefront The Revolution is available for $10.19 (down from its usual $29.99), and Mad Max is available for only $6.79 (down from its $19.99).

Those looking for the biggest savings on offer will want to check out Metro Last Light Redux and Massive Chalice. For instance, Metro Last Light Redux has seen a drop of 75-percent, bringing the price down from its usual $19.99 to only $4.99. While Massive Chalice has seen the biggest drop of all (80-percent drop in price), down from its usual $19.99 to only $3.99. Completing the list is Shadow Warrior 2 which is seeing a 25-percent drop in price – as it is now down from $39.99 to its current sale price of $29.99. More details on each of the titles available through the link below.