Sharp X1 And FS8016 Tested By GFXBench Ahead Of Release

Two Sharp-made devices bearing the model numbers X1 and FS8016 were sighted online earlier this week, having appeared in the database of mobile benchmarking tool GFXBench. The latter model was already sighted online on a number of occasions but the former seems to be an entirely new, previously unreported product. The Sharp X1 was listed as having a 5.2-inch display panel with a resolution of 1920 by 1080 pixels, indicating that the phone sports a conventional aspect ratio of 16:9. Its GFXBench listing also reveals that it’s powered by a Qualcomm-made octa-core system-on-chip (SoC) clocked at a maximum frequency of 1.4GHz and equipped with the Adreno 505 GPU, which points to the Snapdragon 430. The device boasts 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space that may be expandable via a microSD card slot, in addition to featuring a 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front one. The primary imaging setup of the Sharp X1 is accompanied by a flash unit and ships with autofocus support, albeit without HDR capabilities, the listing reveals. Finally, the device was running Android 7.1.1 Nougat at the time of its testing and all of its specs point to a pure mid-range offering.

The Sharp FS8016 is even less of an unknown, having appeared on both AnTuTu and Geekbench earlier this month, and its latest sighting corroborates all of the previously leaked details pertaining to its hardware. The most unconventional characteristic of the handset is its 5.5-inch display panel that has a resolution of 2040 by 1080 pixels, suggesting that it features a relatively tall aspect ratio of 17:9. The Osaka, Japan-based consumer electronics manufacturer is likely using its own display panel for the FS8016 and given its untypical aspect ratio, that module may be a variation of the Sharp FTE716 that was already featured on last year’s Xiaomi Mi MIX which shipped with a 6.4-inch screen sporting the same image format. The FS8016 is powered by the Snapdragon 660, Qualcomm’s best mid-range SoC to date, in addition to boasting 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal flash memory, suggesting that the product will compete in the upper mid-range market segment.

The GFXBench listing of the device also indicates that the FS8016 boasts a 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor, as well as suggesting that the handset will likely run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box. More details on the commercial availability of both of Sharp’s upcoming smartphones should follow in the coming weeks.