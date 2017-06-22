Sharp FS8010 Pops Up On Geekbench With Snapdragon 630 SoC

A new Sharp-branded smartphone surfaced on both AnTuTu and Geekbench recently, and the second one just appeared on Geekbench. The Sharp FS8010 has just appeared on Geekbench with the Snapdragon 630 64-bit octa-core processor. This smartphone actually managed to score 855 points in the single-core, and 4,139 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench. The source also reveals that this handset comes with 4GB of RAM, and that Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed on the device.

Having said that, the Sharp FS8016 popped up on AnTuTu and Geekbench with a 17:9 display aspect ratio, and that handset comes with the Snapdragon 660 64-bit octa-core SoC and 4GB of RAM, and seems to be more powerful than the Sharp FS8010 we’re talking about today. The Snapdragon 660 seems to be quite a bit more powerful than the Snapdragon 630, at least according to benchmarks, but both of these SoCs belong in the mid-range category of processors. Sharp actually announced last month that it plans to release ‘bezel-less’ smartphones to the Chinese market, is the FS8010 one of those devices? Well, it is possible, but there’s no way we can confirm that at the moment. These ‘bezel-less’ smartphones will be sold via JD.com (JingDong Mall) in China, one of China’s largest retail sites, and Sharp’s official retail partners for the Chinese market, at least for the next three years.

We really do not have any additional info on Sharp’s upcoming smartphones, but judging by some of the company’s previous offerings, like the Sharp Aquos Crystal, the Aquos Crystal 2 and the Aquos Xx, these new phones could be rather interesting. Sharp is actually a new brand in China, this company was selling their devices mainly in Japan, but Foxconn actually acquired Sharp last year, and it seems like the company will turn to some other markets as well. It remains to be seen what will these phones look like, and if Sharp has any plans to release such devices in other markets, or will they be limited to China. In any case, chances are that these phones will not reach Europe or the US anytime soon, but we’ll see what happens.