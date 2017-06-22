SEGA Launches Free Classic Games Collection On Mobile

SEGA is bringing a handful of retro games to the mobile platform as part of its newly announced SEGA Forever collection. At the moment, the collection accommodates five retro games available on Android smartphones and tablets, including Altered Beast, Phantasy Star II, Kid Chameleon, Comix Zone, and the original Sonic the Hedgehog. The titles are available for download free of charge and offer updated features including Bluetooth controller support and worldwide leaderboards.

SEGA Forever is the company’s new collection of retro games brought over to the mobile platform, designed to accommodate a variety of titles from different console eras, including the SEGA Master System, SEGA Dreamcast, and the SEGA Genesis, also known as the Mega Drive outside the United States. All existing and future retro games launched through SEGA Forever are free to play but offer the possibility of paying a fee in order to disable in-game ads, and they are all updated to support new features. The titles are also available to play offline and boast fully integrated Bluetooth controller support. Lastly, SEGA claims that new retro games will be added to the collection every month, so if the first five games launched through the platform are not your cup of tea, then there might be something to pique your interest in the foreseeable future.

As for the current retro games library, it’s worth noting that Sonic the Hedgehog is the only title in the Google Play Store that carries a price tag of $2.99 despite SEGA labeling it as a free game, and whether or not this is by error or design is unclear as of this writing. As far as the other titles are concerned, readers might recall Altered Beast as a beat ‘em up arcade game launched in 1988, though the new mobile version is a console port launched on the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive. Phantasy Star II is a role-playing game originally released in 1989 on the Mega Drive in Japan and on the SEGA Genesis in North America, and Kid Chameleon is a classic platform game for the SEGA Genesis that was introduced in 1992. Comix Zone is a rather unique take on the beat ’em up genre to this day, as the game is set within the panels of a virtual comic book featuring “starving artist” Sketch Turner as the main protagonist. Follow the banners below to download SEGA’s new-old games from the Google Play Store.

