Samsung’s Secure Folder Android App Hits Google Play Store

Samsung Electronics released its Secure Folder Android app on the Google Play Store earlier this month, with the company’s privacy solution now being available for download worldwide. The move marks the next step in the phone maker’s endeavor to replace the My Knox app with Secure Folder as the South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) is currently in the process of bringing the latter to a wider variety of its devices. Having originally debuted on the now-discontinued Galaxy Note 7, the Secure Folder app eventually made its way to the Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge, in addition to debuting on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in late April.

With its launch on the Google Play Store, all compatible Samsung-made devices are now able to run the app and while its listing indicates that its software requirements vary depending on devices, the Seoul-based tech giant previously confirmed that Secure Folder only requires Android 7.0 Nougat. It’s currently unclear whether the ambiguously worded software requirements were put on the Google Play Store by a mistake, but if you own a Samsung Galaxy device and are running Nougat, you should have no issues with downloading, installing, and using Secure Folder, and the app’s description confirms as much, saying that “this update is available for Samsung Mobile with Android 7.0 and above.” While the company has recently been expanding its app portfolio to third-party devices, Secure Folder is still seemingly only available on smartphones and tablets made by Samsung and it’s currently unclear whether the app will eventually debut on products manufactured by other companies.

Secure Folder is essentially an improved version of My Knox and supports all conventional authentication mechanisms, including PINs, patterns, and biometric verification. While the app was designed to help you protect your sensitive data and apps from prying eyes, Samsung is still recommending users to create backups of anything that they’re looking to secure with the app. In addition to serving as a protected container for multimedia files and documents, Secure Folder can also clone apps and create private versions of the thereof, allowing you to do something like run two separate Facebook Messengers on a single device. Follow the Google Play Store link below to download Secure Folder or refer to the gallery beneath this writing to see how the app looks in practice.